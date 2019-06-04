2 Small Wildfires Creating Heavy Smoke In W. Wash.

SPOKANE, Wash. - According to the Washington Department of Natural Resources (DNR), as many as 80 percent of homes lost to wildland fire may have been saved if brush around the homes were cleared and defensible space created around structures.

With fire season upon us, here are 12 steps the DNR says you can take to protect your home.

• Rake leaves, dead limbs and twigs. Remove leaves and rubbish from under

structures and remove vines from the walls of the home. Clear all flammable

vegetation.

• Thin a 15-foot space between tree crowns, and remove limbs within 15 feet

of the ground.

• Remove dead branches that extend over the roof.

• Prune tree branches and shrubs within 15 feet of a stovepipe or chimney

outlet.

• Ask the power company to clear branches from power lines.

• Mow grass regularly.

• Clear a 10-foot area around propane tanks and the barbecue. Place a screen

over the grill - use nonflammable material with mesh no coarser than one quarter inch.

• Regularly dispose of newspapers and rubbish at an approved site. Follow

local burning regulations.

• Place stove, fireplace and grill ashes in a metal bucket, soak in water for 2

days; then bury the cold ashes in mineral soil.

• Store gasoline, oily rags and other flammable materials in approved safety

cans. Place cans in a safe location away from the base of buildings.

• Stack firewood at least 100 feet away and uphill from your home. Clear

combustible material within 20 feet.

• Review your homeowner's insurance policy and also prepare/update a list of

your home's contents.

