SPOKANE, Wash. - According to the Washington Department of Natural Resources (DNR), as many as 80 percent of homes lost to wildland fire may have been saved if brush around the homes were cleared and defensible space created around structures.
With fire season upon us, here are 12 steps the DNR says you can take to protect your home.
• Rake leaves, dead limbs and twigs. Remove leaves and rubbish from under
structures and remove vines from the walls of the home. Clear all flammable
vegetation.
• Thin a 15-foot space between tree crowns, and remove limbs within 15 feet
of the ground.
• Remove dead branches that extend over the roof.
• Prune tree branches and shrubs within 15 feet of a stovepipe or chimney
outlet.
• Ask the power company to clear branches from power lines.
• Mow grass regularly.
• Clear a 10-foot area around propane tanks and the barbecue. Place a screen
over the grill - use nonflammable material with mesh no coarser than one quarter inch.
• Regularly dispose of newspapers and rubbish at an approved site. Follow
local burning regulations.
• Place stove, fireplace and grill ashes in a metal bucket, soak in water for 2
days; then bury the cold ashes in mineral soil.
• Store gasoline, oily rags and other flammable materials in approved safety
cans. Place cans in a safe location away from the base of buildings.
• Stack firewood at least 100 feet away and uphill from your home. Clear
combustible material within 20 feet.
• Review your homeowner's insurance policy and also prepare/update a list of
your home's contents.