I-90 eastbound lane closed near Cataldo due to fire
Idaho Transportation Department

The Mission Flats fire near Cataldo has one eastbound lane on I-90 closed. Drivers are told to prepare for smoky conditions and a possible full closure of the interstate.

Right now, the fire is burning 20 acres.

Emergency crews are on scene. 

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

