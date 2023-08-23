MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. - The Gray Fire isn’t just robbing people of their homes, it’s taking away things that can never be brought back. For one woman, that means her husband’s ashes.
“Took him three years to build this home, it was all custom built, it was a beautiful home,” Sally Mayer said.
78-year-old Sally Mayer can’t help but get choked up, her voice cracking, as she speaks of her husband William. He built their beautiful three-story home on Silver Lake Road, looking out over Medical Lake, in the late-90s to early-2000s. The couple officially moved into the house in 2001.
“In a way, living here because he built it was comforting,” Mayer said. “Because part of him was still here.”
Mayer has been living without her husband, William, since 2011. He died from kidney disease. Yet, death never truly parts those who love each other with all their hearts; Mayer said William’s presence has always been felt throughout their home, little things reminding her of him.
“I remember we argued over the sunrooms,” Mayer said. “He said ‘you don’t need those; it’ll just be extra cost.’ But I said that I needed those sunrooms, and they’re the best thing we ever did.”
The couple’s beautiful home has stood tall and strong for over two decades, serving as a home base for the entire family; kids, grandkids, and all.
That is, until the Gray Fire ripped through Medical Lake on Friday and throughout the weekend. The fire destroyed everything that got in its path; including, something Mayer can never get back.
“I lost his ashes. I had his ashes saved,” she said.
William’s ashes, now combined with the ash of their dream home. Rubble, scattered nails, a burnt roof, not much is left of the couple’s beautiful property. Just memories to last a lifetime.
“But the memories, when I ran my business my staff would come here for big parties, that was so much fun, so there’s memories of that,” Mayer said. “My family at Christmas, all the holidays we did here. We used to do the Fourth of July, shoot off all the fireworks and watch them around the lake.”
As Mayer walked through the rubble of her home, all of these precious memories came flooding back. Her daughter and grandkids, by her side.
“Anyhow, those memories are gone. You think about those things, and you miss it,” she said.
The view has changed across Medical Lake, as homes on the other side of the water are burnt down, too. Mayer’s neighbors, in this unimaginable time, with her.
The water still shines, and soon – hopefully – new, beautiful homes will stand once again. Mayer isn’t quite sure if she wants to rebuild her family’s home, after all it could never be the same without William being the builder. However, it is a thought, an idea, that Mayer said she will make a decision on another day.
“I know it’ll take three years, and it’s a lot of work, but I love it here,” Mayer said. “So, I don’t know what I'm going to do.”
Mayer has had trouble getting in contact with insurance companies, sick of the robots on the other lines, missing the sound of a real person’s voice. No matter what, insurance will not cover the costs to rebuild, if Mayer decides that’s what she wants to do.
Her niece has started a GoFundMe for Mayer, hoping to help reduce the stress of this unknown future. If you feel the desire to help, click here to donate.