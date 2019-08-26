BOISE, Idaho - The state of Idaho ranks number three on a list of the top five states for fires and acres burned in 2019.
The list was released by The National Interagency Fire Center, which is based out of Boise, Idaho.
According to the list, Alaska ranks number one for most fire and acreage burned this year, totaling to 2,522,631 acres. There are currently 224 active fires burning in the states of Alaska.
The Alaska Interagency Coordination Center's Situation report shows that over 682 fires have started in Alaska this year. 301 of those were human caused, 364 of them were lightning caused and 17 of them have yet to be determined.
Arizona clocks in at number two with dozens of fires burning a total of 312,004-acres.
Idaho comes in at number three with a total of 267,576-acres.
Texas was ranked number four with a total of 143,719-acres burned this year, and Florida was ranked in 106,811-acres burned this year.
The National Interagency Fire Center supports various wildland fire-fighting efforts across the United States, and it is made up of over eight different agencies and organizations.