I-90 eastbound lane closed near Cataldo due to fire
UPDATE: JULY 7 AT 6:00 P.M.

The majority of wildfires ignited by lightning Wednesday morning have spread considerably. Their acreage is updated in the list below.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 

IDAHO - Lightning storms rolled through parts of northern and north central Idaho early Wednesday morning, sparking six new wildfires throughout the region.

Here's a breakdown of the new fires crews are facing:

Mission Flats Fire 

Location: Cataldo Mission 

Acreage: 60

Evacuations: None reported.

Units on scene: 7 engines and water tenders, 2 dozers and more than 20 firefighters.

More information: No structures threatened. I-90 eastbound reduced to one lane.

Butte Creek Fires

Location: Clearwater

Acreage: 400

Evacuations: None reported.

Units on scene: Engines and ground resources, aircraft were sent to higher priority fires.

More information: No structures threatened. Possibly 24 fires in the area.

Shovel Creek Fire 

Location: Craig Mountain, near Corral Creek near the Nez Perce and Lewis County border.

Acreage: 2500

Evacuations: None reported.

Units on scene: Multiple air resources, a hand crew and engines

More information: High spread potential, some structures threatened.

Hoover Ridge Fire

Location: Near the oxbow of the Salmon River

Acreage: 10

Evacuations: None reported.

Units on scene: Multiple air units.

Ridgewood Fire

Location: 3 miles south and east of Kamiah.

Acreage: 40

Evacuations: None reported.

Units on scene: Multiple aircraft, engines and ground resources.

More information: A drone operator forced air units to land, putting multiple homes at risk.

Big Horse Fire

Location: The head of Big Horse Canyon near Kooskia.

Acreage: 50

Evacuations: None reported.

Units on scene: Multiple aircraft, engines and ground resources.

More information: Homes threatened.

Pine Creek Fire 

Location: South of Leeland near the town of Lenore.

Acreage: 200

Evacuations: Nez Perce County Sheriff deputies are notifying those who need to evacuate.

Units on scene: Air Attack dropping retardant, a helicopter and 3 IDL engines.

More information: 20-30 homes threatened.

