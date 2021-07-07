UPDATE: JULY 7 AT 6:00 P.M.
The majority of wildfires ignited by lightning Wednesday morning have spread considerably. Their acreage is updated in the list below.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
IDAHO - Lightning storms rolled through parts of northern and north central Idaho early Wednesday morning, sparking six new wildfires throughout the region.
Here's a breakdown of the new fires crews are facing:
Mission Flats Fire
Location: Cataldo Mission
Acreage: 60
Evacuations: None reported.
Units on scene: 7 engines and water tenders, 2 dozers and more than 20 firefighters.
More information: No structures threatened. I-90 eastbound reduced to one lane.
Butte Creek Fires
Location: Clearwater
Acreage: 400
Evacuations: None reported.
Units on scene: Engines and ground resources, aircraft were sent to higher priority fires.
More information: No structures threatened. Possibly 24 fires in the area.
Shovel Creek Fire
Location: Craig Mountain, near Corral Creek near the Nez Perce and Lewis County border.
Acreage: 2500
Evacuations: None reported.
Units on scene: Multiple air resources, a hand crew and engines
More information: High spread potential, some structures threatened.
Hoover Ridge Fire
Location: Near the oxbow of the Salmon River
Acreage: 10
Evacuations: None reported.
Units on scene: Multiple air units.
Ridgewood Fire
Location: 3 miles south and east of Kamiah.
Acreage: 40
Evacuations: None reported.
Units on scene: Multiple aircraft, engines and ground resources.
More information: A drone operator forced air units to land, putting multiple homes at risk.
Big Horse Fire
Location: The head of Big Horse Canyon near Kooskia.
Acreage: 50
Evacuations: None reported.
Units on scene: Multiple aircraft, engines and ground resources.
More information: Homes threatened.
Pine Creek Fire
Location: South of Leeland near the town of Lenore.
Acreage: 200
Evacuations: Nez Perce County Sheriff deputies are notifying those who need to evacuate.
Units on scene: Air Attack dropping retardant, a helicopter and 3 IDL engines.
More information: 20-30 homes threatened.