IMAGE: Smoke from Oregon and California fires making way to Spokane, will impact air quality
Washington Department of Ecology

The Washington Department of Ecology (WDE) posted an update about air quality in the state. 

WDE said more details will come in tomorrow's forecast, but that it's a good idea to close your windows when you go to sleep tonight. Also, set HVAC systems to recirculate. 

