IMAGE: Smoke from Oregon and California fires making way to Spokane, will impact air quality

The Washington Department of Ecology (WDE) posted an update about air quality in the state.
The smoke will be heading east of the Cascades on Friday. Plan on deteriorating air quality. #wawx https://t.co/mfm8DxpJFH— NWS Spokane (@NWSSpokane) September 10, 2020
WDE said more details will come in tomorrow's forecast, but that it's a good idea to close your windows when you go to sleep tonight. Also, set HVAC systems to recirculate.
Click here to learn about tips for times when air quality is poor.
