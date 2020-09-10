SPOKANE, Wash. - As smoke continues to fill the skies, the Inland Northwest will be under an Air Quality alert through the weekend.
According to the Washington Department of Ecology, the alert goes into effect at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 10, and will remain until 11:00 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 14.
Areas of smoke will continue across the area into Friday and is expected to increase region-wide Friday night through the weekend. This will be as an extensive area of smoke from the Oregon wildfires moves into the area.
Pollutants in smoke can cause burning eyes, runny nose, aggravate heart and lung diseases and aggravate other serious health problems.
People are encouraged to limit outdoor activities and keep children indoors if it is smoky.
For tips on how to keep your family safe, check out recommendations from the Department of Health HERE.
