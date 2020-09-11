OLYMPIA, Wash. - Gov. Jay Inslee issued a proclamation today suspending truck driver hour limitations for drivers who are delivering fire retardant deliveries.
Fire retardant powder is in high demand in the pacific northwest due to wildfires and is produced outside of the Washington state. According to Inslee's office, there are insufficient drivers to ensure timely delivery of fire retardant within the maximum driving hours allowed by state law.
