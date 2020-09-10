MALDEN, Wash. - Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers joined Governor Jay Inslee on a tour of the damage left behind after the Labor Day wildfires swept through Malden and Pine City.
In a statement on Thursday, Sept. 10, McMorris Rodgers said, "It took my breath away to see the devastation in Malden and Pine City today.
She went on to note that 85 homes, the city hall, post office and fire station are all gone, along with surrounding farmlands. Although, thankfully, no lives were lost as residents were forced to evacuate in a matter of minutes.
"It's a tribute to neighbor helping neighbor," she said.
McMorris Rodgers also said that she and her team will continue working to support recovery efforts. Once Inslee also makes an official request for federal assistance, she said she will work to ensure federal resources are also available as communities rebuild.
