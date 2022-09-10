BONNERS FERRY, Idaho - The Kootenai River Complex of fires had burned 18,646 acres by Saturday morning, according to the Northern Rockies Incident Management Team 4 (NRIMT).
The group of fires remained 0% contained. 332 firefighters were working on the fire.
No evacuations were in place.
Updated: Sept 10 at 9:30 a.m.
The Kootenai River Complex of wildfires had burned 13,704 as of Wednesday morning. The complex was 0% contained and 207 firefighters were assigned to the blaze, according to the Northern Rockies Incident Management Team 4 (NRIMT).
No evacuations were in place as of Wednesday morning.
Updated: Sept. 7 at 9 a.m.
The Kootenai River Complex of wildfires had burned 12,487 acres as of Tuesday morning, and was 0% contained, according to the Northern Rockies Incident Management Team 4 (NRIMT).
An overnight infrared detection flight mapped an increase of 1,707 acres for the complex. 168 firefighters were assigned to the fire for Tuesday.
No evacuations were in place, but those living on the Westside Road closest to Ball Creek, Burton Creek and Clark Creek have been asked to be alert to potential evacuations.
Updated: Sept. 6 at 10:30 a.m.
The Kootenai River Complex of fires, burning near Bonner's Ferry, had grown to 10,780 acres by Monday morning and remained 0% contained according to the Northern Rockies Incident Management Team 4 (NRIM).
Helicopters made buck drops on Sunday to slow the spread of the fire along the eastern sides of the Scotch and Russell Mountain fires. Crews also repaired structures along Westside Road.
Crews planned to continue helicopter bucket water drops on Monday.
According to the release from NRIM, no evacuations are in place, but those on the Westside Road closes to Ball Creek Burton Creek and Clark creek are asked to be prepared to leave if conditions worsen.
Temporary flight restrictions remained in place, including any planes or drones.
Updated: Sept. 5, at 10:45 a.m.
The Kootenai River Complex of fires, previously known as the Eneas Peak, Trout, Russel Mountain, Scotch Creek and Katka fires, had burned 9,421 acres as of Sunday afternoon, according to a release from the Northern Rockies Incident Management Team 4 (NRIM).
An overnight infrared detection flight showed an increase of 2,437 acres on the Complex. Most growth occurred on the Trout, Russel Mountain and Scotch Creek Fires.
An incident command and base camp to support fire crews and engines is being established at the Boundary County Fairgrounds.
There are no evacuations currently in place. Those living on the Westside Road closest to Ball Creek, Burton Creek and Clark Creek should be prepared for potential evacuations.
A temporary flight restriction is in place over the Katka Fire to decrease impacts on local aviation operators. These restrictions also apply to drones.
Updated: Sept. 4 at 1:45 p.m.
Five wildfires burning in the Selkirk mountains have been grouped together for a collective response by fire crews.
The Eneas Peak, Russell Mountain, Katka, Trout and Scotch Creek fires are now being handled as the Kootenai River Complex. Caused by lightning strikes in the area, the first of these fires at Eneas Peak was reported on Aug. 13, while the most recent, the Scotch Creek fire, was detected on Sept. 1.
In total, the fires have covered a nearly 7,000 acres combined, with the most growth at the Trout, Russell Mountain, and Scotch Creek sites. Around 1,600 acres of growth happened on Friday, Sept. 2 alone.
A Type 2 incident management team has been called in to take over command on Sunday. Firefighting efforts until then will focus on aviation resources to prevent all fires from impacting private homes and land to the east. Engines along the western road will focus on structure protection, with crews on site working into the night.
Closures
Visitors are asked to avoid these roads due to crew activity:
- Ball Creek Road (FSR 432)
- Trout Creek Road (FSR 634)
Trails to avoid include:
- Russell Mountain (No. 12),
- Russell Ridge (No. 92),
- Ball & Pyramid Lakes (No. 43),
- Pyramid Pass Trail (No. 13),
- Pyramid Peak (No. 7),
- Fisher Peak (No. 27),
- Trout Lake (No. 41),
- McGinty Ridge Trail (143),
- Clifty Mountain,
- Clifty/Burrow Trail (182)
Evacuations
No evacuations are in place, however those living on the West Site Road closest to Ball Creek, Burton Creek, and Clark Creek have been upgraded to Level 2 status ("Get Set"), meaning residents should be prepared to leave if notified. If not voluntarily evacuating already, residents should ensure their evacuation supplies are gathered and pre-load them into vehicles, or prepared for a quick exit if advised.
Residents can text their home zip code to 888777 to sign up for emergency alerts.
To learn more about what you should take in the event of an evacuation and what you should have prepared, go HERE.
For more info about defensible space for homes, visit Firewise HERE.