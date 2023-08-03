SPANGLE, Wash. — All evacuations for the Spangle fire have been downgraded.
All level 3 evacuations are level 2 and the level 2 evacuations are now level 1.
Updated August 3 at 3:46 p.m.
A level 3 evacuation has been issued for a brush fire that has started near W Jennings Road and S Parker Road.
If you're in the area of Jennings on the South, West Watt Road on the North or Gateway Lane on the West East there is an immediate threat and you are advised to leave now.
A level 2 evacuation has been issued for anyone living North of Depot Springs and south of W Watt Road. This evacuation is also issued for the area west of Sorrento and east of Parker. If you live in this area you are advised to get seat and be ready to leave.
Air units have been called in to help firefighters get control on this fire.
Currently, the fire is brining about two to three acres and all forward progress has been stopped. Air resources are being called off at this time while ground crews remain on the scene.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available. Check back for updates.