GRANT COUNTY, Wash. - A level 1 evacuation "get ready" has been issued for Potholes State Park due to a wildfire.
According to the Grant County Sheriff's Office (GCSO), there is so immediate danger from this fire, but you should prepare so you're ready to leave quickly if needed.
GCSO will provide updates on this fire if it becomes more dangerous.
This is an emergency notification from the Grant County Sheriff's Office. A Level 1 evacuation notice has been issued for Potholes State Park due to Wildfire. Maintain awareness of this incident in the event conditions worsen.— Grant County Sheriff (@GrantCoSheriff) June 23, 2023
