HAYDEN, Idaho — Kootenai County Emergency Management has issued a level 1 evacuation out of an abundance of caution.
This level 1 evacuation means to "GET READY." If the fire is in your area it may be wise to consider planning/packing in the event an evacuation becomes necessary.
Throughout the night the Ridge Creek fire has grown to 300 - 400 acres.
There are 4 firebosses, air attack, Type 1 and Type 2 helicopters, two large air tankers and a lead plane assigned to the fire. Two engines and crewmembers are on scene, and numerous equipment and other resources are being ordered.
Updated August 4 at 11:35 a.m.
The Ridge Creek Fire about three miles east of the north tip of Hayden Lake is estimated to have burned 100 acres.
This fire was reported to have started around 2:30 p.m. on August 3. It is an emerging incident with crews on scene and 10 emergency aircrafts assigned.
The public is encouraged to practice caution and avoid the Hayden Lake and Creek areas.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available. Check back for updates.