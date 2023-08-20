WINONA, Wash. — The Winona Fire is now 90% contained at 2,525 acres.
In total, one home and 24 outbuildings were destroyed in the fire.
Updated August 20 at 8:41 p.m.
Level 1 evacuations in Winona have been lifted by Whitman County Sheriff Brett Myers on Sunday.
According to a Facebook post by Southeast Washington Interagency Incident Management Team, the updated evacuation status was effective August 20 at 2:00 p.m.
State-mobilization fire crews will remain in and around Winona and the fire area to mop hot spots.
Updated August 20 at 2:51 p.m.
The Winona Fire in Whitman County has burned 3,000 acres at 40% containment, according to Winona Fire PIO Jenna Kochenauer.
The Level 3 evacuations for the town of Winona have been lifted. They have been downgraded to a Level 1 evacuation for at least 24 hours.
The Winona Fire in Whitman County has burned 3,000 acres with 0 % containment.
Crews have released that they have gotten an "upper-hand" on the Winona fire.
Updated on August 19 at 11:39 a.m.
The American Red Cross is opening an emergency evacuation shelter in response to the Winona Fire burning in Whitman County.
St. John & Endicott Elementary and Middle School will open at midnight for all individuals who need to evacuate. The school is located at 308 School Drive Endicott, WA 99125.
The shelter will include food, cots, and other urgent necessities. Evacuating residents are encouraged to bring the following for each member of their family:
- Prescriptions and emergency medication
- Extra clothing
- Pillows and blankets
- Hygiene supplies
- Important documents
- Any comfort items
You should also bring special items for children and infants such as diapers, formulas and toys, along with other items for family members who may have other needs.
If you live in the town of Winona you are under a level 3 (Go Now!) evacuation and need to leave the area immediately.
Last updated: Aug. 18 at 9:50 p.m.
State mobilization has been authorized under the Washington State Fire Services Resource Mobilization Plan for the Winona Fire burning in Whitman County.
The fire started just after 2:30 p.m. on Aug. 18 and is burning an estimated 5,000 acres and growing. The fire is burning in grass and brush and is threatening cropland, rangeland, and primary and secondary structures.
Level 3 evacuations (Go Now!) are in place for the town of Winona
Last Updated: 9:00 p.m.
Fire crews are still on scene and will be throughout the night, per Whitman County Sheriff's Office.
Last Updated: August 18, 7:42 p.m.
The Winona Fire is now standing at 5,000 acres. It is burning in grass and brush and is threatening cropland, rangeland, and primary and secondary structures.
Last Updated: August 18, 6:12 p.m.
Level 3 evacuations have been issued for the town of Winona as crews attack a 1,500-acre fire.
State mobilization has been requested.