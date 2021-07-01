Level 1 evacuations in place for Jackson Road as brush fire burns 10 acres
Bradley Warren

Spokane Fire District 8 is responding to a 10 acre brush fire. Right now, level one evacuations are in place for Jackson Road in the Belmont area. 

Fire crews are working to contain the fire.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

