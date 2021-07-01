UPDATE: JULY 1 AT 8:30 A.M.
Fire officials say the fire is about 10 acres big and is 50% contained. Crews are concerned with the wind and are working to line the fire. Air support has arrived.
The fire is burning near the Mica Peak Conservation Area.
Air support was just brought in. About 70 people will be working this line for ground support. Fire officials tell me they are concerned about the winds. @KHQLocalNews pic.twitter.com/BR91QJPF0S— Bradley Warren (@bradmwarren) July 1, 2021
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
Spokane Fire District 8 is responding to a 10 acre brush fire. Right now, level one evacuations are in place for Jackson Road in the Belmont area.
Fire crews are working to contain the fire.
UPDATE: we are with fire officials right now, waiting for an update on acreage. This portion of Greenacres is under a level one evaluation, that means be ready to leave. @KHQLocalNews pic.twitter.com/aVBSgVVh7g— Bradley Warren (@bradmwarren) July 1, 2021
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.