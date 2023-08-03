SPANGLE, Wash. — A level 3 evacuation has been issued for a brush fire that has started near W Jennings Road and S Parker Road.
If you're in the area of Jennings on the South, West Watt Road on the North or Gateway Lane on the West East there is an immediate threat and you are advised to leave now.
Level 3 evacuations mean to leave now and that there is immediate theat.
A level 2 evacuation has been issued for anyone living North of Depot Springs and south of W Watt Road. This evacuation is also issued for the area west of Sorrento and east of Parker.
Level 2 evacuations mean to get seat and be ready to leave.
Air units have been called in to help firefighters get control on this fire.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available. Check back for updates.