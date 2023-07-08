MARCUS, Wash. — Stevens County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) has issued a level 2 evacuation for a fire that has reached 30 acres burning near Marcus.
The SCSO released that a fire was started off of Pingston Creek Road in the 1500 block area.
At approximately 2:41 p.m., they issued a level 2 evacuation for a five mile radius around the fire.
Level 2 means to be prepared to leave the area immediately.
Around 4:00 p.m., the fire reached 30 acres and is currently traveling north. Air support has been called and are on scene.