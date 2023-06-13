OKANOGAN COUNTY, Wash. — Officials in Okanogan County have issues a level 2 evacuation notice "get set" for residents near Spring Coulee Road.
The brush fire is burning near 172 Spring Coulee Road. The wind is driving the fire and is moving fast towards the east near Dry Coulee Road and Okanogan Cemetery area.
They advise residents to take action if needed and to evacuate away from the fire.
This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as it becomes available. Check back for updates.