OKANOGAN COUNTY, Wash. - There are new evacuations in place for the Varden and Cedar Creek fires burning in Okanogan County.
CURRENT EVACUATION ORDERS:
- Level 2: All people living south of the Methow River and west of Lost River Road
- Level 1: People living north of the Methow River, up Lost River and east of Lost River Road to the intersection of Goat Creek Road and State Route (SR) 20.
Right now, SR20 North Cascades Highway remains closed to all traffic between milepost 170 and 177, approximately 20 miles west of Winthrop between Silver Star and Early Winters.
The fire is burning 1,000 acres and containment is unclear.