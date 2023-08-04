POST FALLS, Idaho — A level 3 evacuation has been issued for people living in the Riverview Terrace area.
If you live within any of these evacuation boundaries, a shelter has been set up at the Mullan Trail Elementary School at 300 W Cherry Ave.
Idaho Department of Lands has estimated that the Parkview Fire has burned 15 acres. The fire is within 200 feet on homes.
There are two fire crews, three engines and a dozer on scene.
Updated on August 4 at 4:16 p.m.
Officials released that Local that there are level 1 and 2 evacuations for the areas around the fire.
Kootenai County Emergency Management has stated that residents within the boundary of the map are under a level 1 and 2 evacuation.
Level 2 means "GET READY"
Updated on August 4 at 4:03 p.m.
A brush fire has sparked near Q'emiln Park in Post Falls.
Fire crews are on scene are and fighting this fire. There have been multiple reports from people passing by.
Black smoke is clearly visible from I-90.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available. Check back for updates.