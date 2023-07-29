OROVILLE, Wash. — The Eagle Bluff fire is estimated to be at 8,000 acres.
A Level 3 Immediate Evacuation has been issued for anyone living on both the East and West sides of State Route 97 from Shirley Road near the border to Oroville.
Level 3 evacuation means to leave immediately. Danger is current or imminent in your area. Do not delay leaving to gather your belongings.
If you need to evacuate, you are asked to go South towards Oroville.
There is shelter available at Oroville High School for anyone in the area who needs a safe place to stay.
Updated on July 30 at 12:40 p.m.
The Eagle Bluff fire has burned about 2,500 acres and there are 15 aircrafts assigned to this fire.
There are both level 1 and 2 evacuations for the surrounding areas.
Updated on July 29 at 6:22 p.m.
A level 2 evacuation has been issues for Eagle Bluff fire burning in the area of Blue Lake.
Level 2 evacuation means be ready to evacuate.
Updated on July 29 at 4:06 p.m.
A level 1 advisory has been issued for a fire burning in Okanogan County that started on July 29.
A level 1 advisory is to let people in the area know that there is a fire near them and to be cautious of their surroundings.
Crews were called to a fire that started near 238 Eagles Bluff Road around 2:55 p.m. on July 29.
Crews say the fire is moving north and people near should be aware and take action if need be.
Be cautions of emergency vehicles responding to the fire.
Emergency management will be monitoring the fire and will provide updates when needed.