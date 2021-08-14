UPDATE: AUGUST 14 AT 5:50 P.M.
Level 3 (go now) evacuations are being increased near the Spur Mt. and Walker fires as fire behavior and windy conditions are expected to increase.
CURRENT LEVEL 3 EVACUATIONS:
- Bartroff (east of Nealey Road, west of Chesaw Road)
- West Lost Lake Road
- Myers Creek Rd
- Bartroff Road
- Nealey Road
- Vehicle Tri
- Miners Lane
- Crawford Road
- Potosi Drive
- Pontiac (south of Pontiac Ridge Road and east of Chesaw Road)
- Homestead Place
- Wannamaker Road
- Prior Loop Road
- Sunrise Road
- Rebel Road
- Stage Coach Loop Road
- Homestead Lane
- Miners Ridge Road
- Spring Meadow Lane
- Ridgeback (east of Pontiac Ridge Road and north of Chesaw Road)
- Ridgeback Way
- Sqove Road
- Greer Road
- Reed Road
- Buck Road
- Fish Mountain Road
- Red Rock Road
- Coogan Creek Road
- NF-3200 (south of Beth Lake)
- Forest Service Roads
- Fox (west of Toroda Creek Road)
- Toroda Creek Road
- Fox Road
- Cougar (south of Toroda Creek)
- Teds Place Road
- West Fork Cougar Creek Road
- East Fork Cougar Creek Road
- Cougar Loop Road
- Cougar Creek Road
- Darkmoon Way
- Grouse Springs Road
- Toroda Creek Road
Authorities advise residents to evacuate towards Chesaw then Oroville/Tonasket or Toroda Creek Road to SR 20 then Tonasket or Republic.
A Red Cross Shelter has been set up at the Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Tonasket.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
WAUCONDA, Wash. - Level 3 (go now) evacuations have been ordered for residents living off of Bonaparte Lake Rd due to increased fire activity from the Spur and Walker fires.
Here are the roads being evacuated currently:
- Big Boulder Lane
- Wedge Road
- Marlys Road
- Ringson Drive
- Lighting Creek Road
- Bonaparte Lake Road
Okanogan County authorities ask evacuees to travel towards State Route 20.
The Spur Mountain Fire and Walker Creek Fire are burning north of Wauconda with a combined acreage of nearly 3,000.
The most fire activity happened within the lines of the Spur Mt. Fire - the larger of the two -, according to an update from fire officials.
Bonaparte Lake Road sits just southeast of Spur's boundaries.