SPUR MOUNTAIN FIRE

UPDATE: AUGUST 14 AT 5:50 P.M.

Level 3 (go now) evacuations are being increased near the Spur Mt. and Walker fires as fire behavior and windy conditions are expected to increase. 

CURRENT LEVEL 3 EVACUATIONS:

  • Bartroff (east of Nealey Road, west of Chesaw Road)
  • West Lost Lake Road
  • Myers Creek Rd
  • Bartroff Road
  • Nealey Road
  • Vehicle Tri
  • Miners Lane
  • Crawford Road
  • Potosi Drive
  • Pontiac (south of Pontiac Ridge Road and east of Chesaw Road)
  • Homestead Place
  • Wannamaker Road
  • Prior Loop Road
  • Sunrise Road
  • Rebel Road
  • Stage Coach Loop Road
  • Homestead Lane
  • Miners Ridge Road
  • Spring Meadow Lane
  • Ridgeback (east of Pontiac Ridge Road and north of Chesaw Road)
  • Ridgeback Way
  • Sqove Road
  • Greer Road
  • Reed Road
  • Buck Road
  • Fish Mountain Road
  • Red Rock Road
  • Coogan Creek Road
  • NF-3200 (south of Beth Lake)
  • Forest Service Roads
  • Fox (west of Toroda Creek Road)
  • Toroda Creek Road
  • Fox Road
  • Cougar (south of Toroda Creek)
  • Teds Place Road
  • West Fork Cougar Creek Road
  • East Fork Cougar Creek Road
  • Cougar Loop Road
  • Cougar Creek Road
  • Darkmoon Way
  • Grouse Springs Road
  • Toroda Creek Road

Authorities advise residents to evacuate towards Chesaw then Oroville/Tonasket or Toroda Creek Road to SR 20 then Tonasket or Republic.

A Red Cross Shelter has been set up at the Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Tonasket.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

WAUCONDA, Wash. - Level 3 (go now) evacuations have been ordered for residents living off of Bonaparte Lake Rd due to increased fire activity from the Spur and Walker fires. 

Here are the roads being evacuated currently:

  • Big Boulder Lane
  • Wedge Road
  • Marlys Road
  • Ringson Drive
  • Lighting Creek Road
  • Bonaparte Lake Road

Okanogan County authorities ask evacuees to travel towards State Route 20.

The Spur Mountain Fire and Walker Creek Fire are burning north of Wauconda with a combined acreage of nearly 3,000.

The most fire activity happened within the lines of the Spur Mt. Fire - the larger of the two -, according to an update from fire officials. 

Bonaparte Lake Road sits just southeast of Spur's boundaries. 