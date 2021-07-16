UPDATE: JULY 16 AT 9:20 P.M.
Level 3 (go now) evacuations are now in place for the following areas:
- The are around the intersection of West Chewuch Road and Cub Road
- Cub Creek Road
- Spook Haven Road
- Up Hill Road
Level 2 (get ready) evacuations are in effect in the following areas:
- Rendexvous Road
- Diamond T Road
- Old Cabin Road
- Fiddlers Road
- Bear Fight Road
- Three Seasons Road
- Lonesome Grouse Road
- Eklund Road
UPDATE: JULY 16 AT 4:00 P.M.
A shelter is being set up for evacuees at Liberty Bell Elementary School. Red Cross will be ready to start letting people in between 4:30 p.m. and 5:00 p.m.
Okanogan County Emergency Management said power outages are being reported in the Cub Creek area. They said power may have to be shut off within an 8-mile radius of the fire.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
WINTHROP, Wash. - A wildfire in the area of Cub Creek and West Chewuck has prompted level 3 (go now) evacuations in the Cub Creek area.
The emergency notice comes from Okanogan County officials. They said the fire is currently moving northwest.
Officials said to evacuate away from the area immediately, not to wait for door-to-door notices.