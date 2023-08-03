SPOKANE, Wash. — A level 3 evacuation has been issued for people living near the fire burning in Sunset Hill.
If you live near east of A Street, east of I-90 and north of Indian Canyon Golf Course you are advised to leave now.
Level 2 evacuations (Get Set!) are in place for residents living north of I-90, west of Assembly or Canyon Woods on the east. If you live in this area you should be ready to leave at a moments notice.
The Garden Springs exit on westbound I-90 is also closed. Drivers are advised to use alternate routes.
The fire has continued to spread while plumes of smoke continue to spread. Crews are currently working to fight this fire.
Officers at this time cannot provide any information about the start and spread of the fire.
Updated on August 3 on 3:03 p.m.
A brush fire has started near the Catalyst Housing on W Sunset Blvd.
Everyone in the building have been evacuated. Crews have blocked E Sunset Blvd to fight this fire. The fire putting off a thick cloud of smoke seen from people driving on I-90.
The fire is along S Rustle Street and there are crews actively fighting this fire. The cause of the fire is unknown at this point.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available. Check back for updates.