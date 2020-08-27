This is an ongoing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
Update: August 27, 3:55 p.m.:
MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. - Fairchild Air Force Base personnel are being evacuated after fire breached the base's perimeter.
According to a Facebook post from Fairchild, the fire came on the south side of the base close to the Survival Evasion Resistance Escape School at approximately 1:45 p.m. on Thursday, August 27.
No damage has been reported to any structures on the base. Personnel are being asked to remain out of the affected area while first responders remain on scene.
Update: August 27, 3:30 p.m.:
MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. - The Bartholomew Fire has now grown to an estimated 100 acres in size.
Level 3 evacuation orders have been issued for residents between Bartholomew and Welcome Roads north of State Route 902.
Level 3 evacuations mean leave immediately. Anyone unsure about evacuations should contact local law enforcement or emergency management.
Update: August 27, 2:55 p.m.:
MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. - Level 3 evacuation orders have been issued for residents between Bartholomew and Welcome Roads north of State Route 902.
Update: August 27, 2:51 p.m.:
MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. - The Bartholomew Fire burning near Medical Lake is now estimated to be 40 acres in size.
According to Washington State Patrol Trooper Jeff Sevigney, multiple aircraft are currently working to fight the fire.
The Washington State Department of Natural Resources, Spokane County Fire District 3 and numerous other agencies are also at the scene.
Update: August 27, 2:27 p.m.:
MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. - State Route 902 has now been closed down as the Bartholomew Fire continues to burn near Medical Lake.
The highway is blocked in both directions at Keene Road to Bartholomew Road.
Currently there is no estimated time that the roadway may reopen. Please avoid the area.
Previous Coverage:
MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. - Fire crews are responding to a brush fire burning 25 acres in Medical Lake.
According to the Washington State Department of Natural resources, structures around S. Craig Road are threatened. It is being referred to as the Bartholomew Fire.
Air and ground resources are on scene. Multiple agencies are responding.
