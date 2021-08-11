SPUR MOUNTAIN FIRE

WAUCONDA, Wash. - Level 3 (go now) evacuations have been ordered for residents living off of Bonaparte Lake Rd due to increased fire activity from the Spur and Walker fires. 

Here are the roads being evacuated currently:

  • Big Boulder Lane
  • Wedge Road
  • Marlys Road
  • Ringson Drive
  • Lighting Creek Road
  • Bonaparte Lake Road

Okanogan County authorities ask evacuees to travel towards State Route 20.

The Spur Mountain Fire and Walker Creek Fire are burning north of Wauconda with a combined acreage of nearly 3,000.

The most fire activity happened within the lines of the Spur Mt. Fire - the larger of the two -, according to an update from fire officials. 

Bonaparte Lake Road sits just southeast of Spur's boundaries. 

