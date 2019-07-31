UPDATE, JULY 30, 2019:
Rendezvous fire is now around 60 acres and is 10 percent contained.
A level one advisory is still in place for 374 Rendezvous Road.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
WINTHROP, Wash. - A level one evacuation advisory has been issued for the Rendezvous Fire burning five miles north of Winthrop, WA in Okanogan County.
The fire is burning near 374 Rendezvous Road, which is now closed while the Washington State Department of Natural Resources wild land fire crews respond to the wildfire.
West Chewuck Road is also closed.
Okanogan County Emergency Managment asks people in the area to be aware of their surroundings and take action if needed, including being prepared to leave their homes if evacuation orders are upgraded.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
