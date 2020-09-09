Level three evacuations expanded for Western Washington fire burning in Bonney Lake

All evacuation areas have been upgraded to a Level 3, meaning GO NOW! This includes portions of unincorporated Pierce County as well as within city limits. If your residence borders this area, get your things SET to go, in the event the fire spreads and you need to evacuate. pic.twitter.com/oOS7o4QaMN— BonneyLakePolice PIO (@BLPoliceDept) September 9, 2020
The Sumner Grade Fire burning in Bonney Lake, Washington has reached 150 acres, KIRO7 reported. The fire started on State Route 410 late Monday night.
Early Wednesday morning, level 3 evacuations have been expanded for the area. Level 3 means "go now."
