OAKANOGAN COUNTY, Wash -
UPDATE: AUG. 20 AT 12:44 P.M.
Fire Officials say the fire has now burned 13,000 acres.
Level 3 and Level 2 evacuations are still in place
UPDATE: AUG. 19 AT 12:52 P.M.
The Red Cross has established a phone line for anyone who needs a place to stay. That number is (509) 670-5331
UPDATE: AUG. 19 AT 11:30 A.M.
State fire assistance has been mobilized under the Washington State Fire Services Resource Mobilization Plan in support of fire crews working to contain the Palmer Fire.
The fire is threatening 85 homes and level three evacuations remain in place.
UPDATE: AUG. 19 AT 9 A.M.
According to the Washington State Department of Natural Resources, the Palmer Fire is now burning 6,000 acres just 2.5 miles northeast of Loomis. Multiple crews are on the scene.
UPDATE: AUG. 19 AT 5 A.M.
The Department of Natural Resources responded Tuesday to a fire burning halfway up Washburn Lake Road towards Washburn Lake. The fire is now known as the Palmer Fire.
As of 9 p.m., level three evacuations were put in place. Evacuations are for the area west of Wannacut Lake, including Wannacut Lake Road from Ellis Barnes Road in the north, south to Richards Road.
The American Red Cross is helping evacuees of the Palmer Fire in Okanogan County. If you need help, call (509) 670-5331.
When evacuating, each family member is encouraged to bring: prescription and emergency medication, extra clothes, pillows, blankets, hygiene supplies, important documents and other comfort items. Also, special items for children and babies such as diapers, formulas and toys.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
A wildfire has burned about 100 acres of grass, brush and timber in a remote area near the Canadian Border.
According to a tweet from The Washington Department of Natural Resources, The fire has been named the Palmer Fire and resources are on scene.
Video from the scene showed a thick cloud of white smoke burning on the side of a mountain.
New #WaWILDFIRE - #PalmerFire in #OkanoganCounty is burning 100 acres of grass, brush and timber with resources on scene.— Washington State DNR Wildfire (@waDNR_fire) August 18, 2020
Stay with KHQ for updates on this fire
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.