UPDATE: JULY 11 AT 2:21 P.M.
Idaho Department of Lands and Clearwater-Potlach Timber Protective Association are still working to control five wildfires started by lightning strikes over the last week.
Among them are the Johnson Creek, Armstrong, Too Kush 2, Big Horse and Ridgewood fires.
The Too Kush 2 fire, two miles east of Kooskia, is by far the largest at 700 acres. Evacuations were in place Saturday evening for homes near the blaze but no structures were lost. Burn operations are happening today to proactively control the fire's eastward movement.
On Township Butte, the Armstrong fire is proving to be a challenge for crews as it is burning on steep terrain and firefighters are lacking resources.
With overnight growth, the Johnson Creek Fire is now burning 60 acres and approaching a communication site. Crews are working on a plan to protect the station today. This fire is northeast of Elk River.
The other two fires are in mop-up phases now.
IDL said fire resources are spread thin throughout the region and with the threat of additional lightning storms, residents should be doing everything they can to prevent starting more fires.
UPDATE: JULY 8 AT 9:30 A.M.
The Pine Creek Fire burning in the Pine Creek drainage of Leland advancing south toward the Clearwater River and east toward the Bedrock Area.
Right now, the size of the fire is estimated to be between 250-300 acres and is 0% contained. Approximately 30 structures are threatened.
There are limited evacuations in place.
UPDATE: JULY 7 AT 6:00 P.M.
The majority of wildfires ignited by lightning Wednesday morning have spread considerably. Their acreage is updated in the list below.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
IDAHO - Lightning storms rolled through parts of northern and north central Idaho early Wednesday morning, sparking six new wildfires throughout the region.
Here's a breakdown of the new fires crews are facing:
Mission Flats Fire
Location: Cataldo Mission
Acreage: 60
Evacuations: None reported.
Units on scene: 7 engines and water tenders, 2 dozers and more than 20 firefighters.
More information: No structures threatened. I-90 eastbound reduced to one lane.
Butte Creek Fires
Location: Clearwater
Acreage: 400
Evacuations: None reported.
Units on scene: Engines and ground resources, aircraft were sent to higher priority fires.
More information: No structures threatened. Possibly 24 fires in the area.
Shovel Creek Fire
Location: Craig Mountain, near Corral Creek near the Nez Perce and Lewis County border.
Acreage: 2500
Evacuations: None reported.
Units on scene: Multiple air resources, a hand crew and engines
More information: High spread potential, some structures threatened.
Hoover Ridge Fire
Location: Near the oxbow of the Salmon River
Acreage: 10
Evacuations: None reported.
Units on scene: Multiple air units.
Ridgewood Fire
Location: 3 miles south and east of Kamiah.
Acreage: 40
Evacuations: None reported.
Units on scene: Multiple aircraft, engines and ground resources.
More information: A drone operator forced air units to land, putting multiple homes at risk.
Big Horse Fire
Location: The head of Big Horse Canyon near Kooskia.
Acreage: 50
Evacuations: None reported.
Units on scene: Multiple aircraft, engines and ground resources.
More information: Homes threatened.
Pine Creek Fire
Location: South of Leeland near the town of Lenore.
Acreage: 200
Evacuations: Nez Perce County Sheriff deputies are notifying those who need to evacuate.
Units on scene: Air Attack dropping retardant, a helicopter and 3 IDL engines.
More information: 20-30 homes threatened.