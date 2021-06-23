UPDATE: JUNE 23 AT 10:30 A.M.
The Little Pine Fire burning west of Sandpoint, Idaho grew to 321 acres overnight. Right now, the fire is 0% contained and 120 people are working on the fire.
No structures are threatened and there are no evacuations in place. Smoke can be seen from Priest River, Sandpoint and north of Highway 2.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
SANDPOINT, Idaho - Firefighters are dealing with a brush fire west of Sandpoint.
As of of the most recent update, the Little Pine Fire north of the Priest River has burned 150 acres. Right now, it's not threatening any homes and hasn't caused any closures. There also aren't any evacuation orders.
On Tuesday, crews dropped water on the fire from a helicopter, but high winds made it hard to control.
