UPDATE: JUNE 30 AT 8 A.M.
The Little Pine Fire is now 100% contained and remains at 190 acres.
Internal pockets of fuels will continue to burn and you might see smoke in the area.
UPDATE: JUNE 24 AT 9:15 A.M.
The Little Pine Fire is now 25% contained. After even further mapping, the fire has been decreased to 174 acres.
UPDATE: JUNE 24 AT 9 A.M.
The size of the Little Pine Fire has been reduced to 175 acres and is now 10% contained.
On Thursday, crews will focus on continued line construction and begin to mop up operations.
You should expect to see smoke as the fire burns internal pockets of fuels. Officials said these pockets might produce large plumes.
A temporary flight restriction remains in place over the fire area.
UPDATE: JUNE 23 AT 10:30 A.M.
The Little Pine Fire burning west of Sandpoint, Idaho grew to 321 acres overnight. Right now, the fire is 0% contained and 120 people are working on the fire.
No structures are threatened and there are no evacuations in place. Smoke can be seen from Priest River, Sandpoint and north of Highway 2.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
SANDPOINT, Idaho - Firefighters are dealing with a brush fire west of Sandpoint.
As of of the most recent update, the Little Pine Fire north of the Priest River has burned 150 acres. Right now, it's not threatening any homes and hasn't caused any closures. There also aren't any evacuation orders.
On Tuesday, crews dropped water on the fire from a helicopter, but high winds made it hard to control.
