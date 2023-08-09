MAUI, Hawaii — Six people are dead in Maui after Hurricane Dora’s winds fanned multiple wildfires, burning down homes, businesses, and the entire historic coastal town of Lahaina.
“People’s lives are forever changed with this one,” Jeff Mason said.
Washington-native Jeff Mason, his wife and two kids, moved to Maui about three years ago, just before the pandemic. On Tuesday, they were among thousands of people who were evacuated from their homes, as three fires ripped across Maui.
One in Lahaina, one in Pūlehu that has traveled down to Kīhei; and one in Kula, which has burned more than 1,000 acres since it was first reported.
Authorities attribute the fast and devastating spread of the fires to the gusty winds produced by Hurricane Dora, which had not even contacted any of the Hawaiian Islands. The fires are still active and out of control, a full picture of the destruction has not come yet.
“This just exploded,” Mason said. “It went from ‘yeah, there’s a fire here and there,’ then last night it was, ‘Lahaina is burned down.’”
The historic town of Lahaina, home to the state’s beloved Banyan Tree, is now destroyed; countless homes, businesses, gone.
Hawaii Governor Josh Green calling the severe weather a “terrible disaster.”
On Tuesday, Mason and his family raced out of their home in Kihei, packed their car, and lined up down the road to evacuate their neighborhood; their neighbors joined them in watching the flames barely pass by.
“First time doing that, I have a lot of empathy for anyone who has been through this scenario,” Mason said. “We are very blessed to have not had the fire impact our house.”
If the winds had shifted, Mason believes his home would have been engulfed in flames. However, by Wednesday, they were able to return home, alongside everyone who lived in Kihei, which is about 30 minutes away from Lahaina.
Mason and his family are safe, but thousands of others across the island are not as fortunate. 2,100 people are being housed in shelters, burn victims are being flown to Honolulu for treatment. Roughly 2,000 travelers with cancelled flights and arrivals are sheltering at Kahului Airport.
The Coast Guard on Tuesday rescued 14 people, including two children, who went into the ocean to escape the blaze and smoke.
“My heart hurts for them, where do you go from here? Their jobs are gone, their house is gone, those buildings. That was the heart and soul,” Mason said.
Beautiful land is now scarred. And six people are dead, at least 20 sustained serious injuries. Acting Governor Sylvia Luke has extended Hawaii’s State of Emergency to all counties, discouraging any “non-essential” travel to Maui.
Luke said this proclamation will allow the state to prioritize scare resources for Maui residents who desperately need the help.
As for Mason, he is asking anyone and everyone who feels a tie to Maui, to send help by doing more than sending “good thoughts and prayers.”
“Reach out to the Red Cross, or a church, or somebody that is involved in the recovery efforts, because they definitely need it,” he said.
The extent of the damage from these fires may not be known for weeks or even months.