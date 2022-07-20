KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash. - Eric Keihn risked his life on the front lines, not only to see the fires up close but also to help battle them.
With 13 years of wildland firefighting under his belt, the Wenatchee native knows what it takes to fight a fire.
But what he experienced in Alaska; was like nothing he has ever seen before.
Shot on his iPhone camera, Kiehn documented just one of the nearly 500 fires, the Alaska Interagency Coordination Center says are burning in the state right now.
"The magnitude of their fires is a little bit hard to comprehend," Keihn said. "I think Alaska now is at about 3 million acres burned just under 3 million acres you know so it's a lot."
Kiehn has battled many fires in the nearly 13 years, he's served as a volunteer captain in Kittitas county, including several wildland fires in Spokane.
But when he got the call to Alaska, it was an experience like no other.
"First reaction is like this will be fun. And then you know, it's like, oh my god, what have I gotten myself into," he said.
With little supplies...
"It's a challenge as far as like keeping everybody with food," he said. "And then there was just a lot of days where it was too smoky to fly in any sort of supplies."
Not nearly enough crews...
"They're stretched so thin up there," he said.
And a harsh terrain...
"Couple times, you know, walking along and you'd step in something where your knee would just your leg would disappear up to your knee and down you go. Tundra is a weird thing to walk on," he said. "You needed a helicopter to take you to the fire. And then, once we got to our heli's, we relied on boats to move us around the river and across the river then."
It was no camping trip. The seriousness of the fire effort grew day by day.
"When there's, there's one video of us, you know, kind of falling back in our safety zone when the fire had blown up," he said. "And it just didn't really even faze me, I didn't really, I mean, I knew what we all knew what was going on at that point with the fire was getting really big, and we all needed to kind of get into a safe area and let it go around us."
As some didn't make it out alive.
"Unfortunately, we had a pilot that was killed on the incident early on. And that shut down the aircraft for a little while," he said.
But each day Kiehn and so many others would continue to fight, documenting along the way
"We'd go back to camp at night and we'd leave the fire line and you the aircraft are still working in the fire at 1030 or 11 o'clock at night. They still get you still hear him out flying is kind of crazy," he said.
It's a reminder we have heroes ready for the challenge and maybe another down the road...
"All my friends have asked me that question. Would you go back to Alaska," he said. "I think I probably would."
When a fire gets so big in Alaska, all fire crews can do is make sure it doesn't hit any homes and wait for the rainy season to clear it out.
That couldn't happen here in Washington, a place much more populated.