They must have been in a hurry.This is one photo that they will not let this deputy forget about anytime soon.
A photo on social media shows a Plaquemines Parish Sheriff's unit traveling with a hose detached from a gas pump.
Apparently, the deputy pumped gas and left too quickly because the hose nozzle is still in the gas tank of the vehicle
It's unclear if the deputy received a call and left without removing the nozzle, but we are certain that he or she will slow down the next time they're at a gas pump.
The Plaquemines Parish Sheriff's Office had some fun with this slight mishap on Facebook and noted that this was all part of a "training exercise."
They do say that the deputy returned the nozzle and hose to the station.
Let the photo below remind you to slow down when at gas pumps and always be aware of your surroundings while pumping gas.
July 31 (UPI) -- Officials at a Chinese zoo denied that a sun bear seen in a viral video filmed at the facility is a human wearing a costume.A zoo spokesman also said in a second WeChat post that the temperature at the zoo lately has been reaching 104 degrees -- much too hot for a human to survive for more than a few minutes in a heavy bear suit.
The Hangzhou Zoo in Zhejiang province responded on WeChat after members of the public questioned whether a video filmed at the zoo depicted an actual sun bear or a human in a costume.
The video shows the animal standing on two legs and striking a human-like posture. Commenters also pointed out pleats on the animal's backside resembled bunched clothing, but zoo officials said that is a normal part of sun bear anatomy.
Jiang Zhi, deputy director of the Hangzhou Zoo, said some of the confusion likely comes from the bear being misidentified as a black bear in social media posts. He said sun bears are much smaller with shorter fur and a different body shape.
July 31 (UPI) -- A cricket match in Sri Lanka was temporarily halted Monday when a snake slithered out onto the field.A wildlife rescue team was summoned to the stadium to escort the snake back to its natural habitat, allowing play to resume.
The Lanka Premier League game between the Galle Titans and the Dambulla Aura was brought to a halt when the slithering trespasser was spotted on the field.
The species of the snake was unclear.
"I've never seen anything like this," an announcer can be heard saying in video of the game.
An umpire followed the snake as it slithered across the pitch and ended up in the Titans' dugout.
July 28 (UPI) -- Officials in a Massachusetts town said "SCHOOL" was supposed to have been painted on the road outside a middle school, but the word was accidentally misspelled as "SHCOOL."
The Town of Holden said the word, a warning about the reduced speed limit outside Mountview Middle School, was painted about two weeks ago and contractors have been unable to correct it due to the recent weather conditions.
"We expect it to be corrected shortly and we are eternally grateful for everyone's input on this matter," the town said in a Facebook post.
A follow-up post joked that a "temporary solution" had been found while waiting for the road typo to be repainted. The post included a photo of Mountview Middle School's sign altered to bear the same "Shcool" misspelling.
The ex-manager of a Pennsylvania Wendy's made up a fake employee to pocket extra wages, police say.
She manually clocked the "ghost employee" in and out for 128 shifts, police said.
The woman was charged with theft by deception and an arrest warrant issued.
A former general manager of a Wendy's restaurant in Pennsylvania who police said made up a fake employee so she could pocket their wages has been charged with theft by deception.
Linda Johnson created a "ghost employee" named William Bright, whom she clocked in and out at the outlet she managed in Lancaster, the Manheim Township Police Department said last week.
Johnson kept up the scheme for close to a year, during which time she manually logged 128 shifts for the fake worker who was paid $19,898 between June 2021 and May last year, the police department said.
Multiple employees said that they could not recall ever working with someone called Bright, police said.
In April, Johnson admitted to a police officer that she added Bright as an employee and created shifts he didn't work, police said.
Police said that the paychecks were deposited into her Cashapp account.
The restaurant's insurer paid out almost $16,000 for the incident, Lancaster Online reported.
Johnson was charged with one count of theft by deception on July 7 and a criminal case was filed a week later. At the time of the Manheim Township Police Department's release on July 20, Johnson's whereabouts were unknown and the department made an appeal to the public for any information.
Wendy's didn't immediately respond to a request for comment from Insider, made outside normal working hours.
A British Columbia real estate agent has been fined $20,000 after being caught on camera drinking milk straight out of the jug at a home he was showing.Rose, who is now working at a different brokerage, agreed to pay a disciplinary penalty of $20,000 to the authority for conduct unbecoming, and $2,500 in enforcement expenses.
A consent order released by the B.C. Financial Services Authority last week said Mike Rose was alone in the home in Kamloops, B.C., in July last year as he waited for his clients, who were interested in buying the property.
Rose went to the refrigerator to find water, according to the consent order, but instead swigged some milk straight from the container, which he then put back in the refrigerator.
The consent order, agreed by both the superintendent of real estate and Rose, said the owners of the home saw him drinking the milk when they reviewed footage from a surveillance camera, then confronted him about it two days later.
Rose, who apologized for his actions, was told he wasn't welcome in the home and his clients replaced him in their purchase of the property.
He claims in the order that his behaviour was out of character, and he was "unusually dehydrated" at the time because of a new medication, as well as being under "considerable stress."
It states Rose opened the fridge looking for water, but when he couldn't find any he instead drank the milk.
The homeowner, Lyska Fullerton, said she is still upset by Rose's behaviour and is glad the regulatory body did something about the incident.
"It's just a little bit more than a slap on the wrist, which is good," she said. "It's definitely a fine that's going to put a little dent in him."
Fullerton posted the surveillance footage to Facebook after the incident in July 2022. At the time, she said she notified another real estate agent at Rose's brokerage, Royal LePage Kamloops, who notified management.
"When you have professionals in your home ... you feel like you can trust them," she said. "And I learned quite a lesson in this."
Shortly after the incident in July 2022, Rose wrote in a statement to CBC News that his actions were "unfortunate" and "uncharacteristic."
It said he would spend time considering his behaviour and take action to prevent any similar missteps in the future.
"I have never done this kind of thing before, nor will I ever behave in this way again," said the statement.
For the last two years, the online land records page in the town of Fairfield has offered a "fraud alert" service. Anyone can sign up to see legal filings on their property. It's part of the careful new world – but no one could anticipate the situation that's unfolding on Sky Top Terrace, near Sacred Heart University.He stops that sentence. "I'm angry that so many people were so negligent that this could have happened….It wasn't for sale…It's more than obnoxious, it's offensive and wrong."
Dr. Daniel Kenigsberg grew up in a house his parents bought on the semicircular street in 1953, when he was a 1-year-old. After medical school in New York and residency in Maryland, he and his wife raised their two children on Long Island, across the Sound from Fairfield.
Kenigsberg never lost his fondness for the town. For decades, he held on to a vacant parcel of just under a half-acre next door to his childhood home. His father had bought that land, also in 1953, directly from Eleazar Parmly Jr. -- the family that settled the area in 1716.
He hoped to pass it on to a future generation of Kenigsbergs. "Certainly if one of my children wanted to live in Fairfield, Connecticut, I'd be very happy about that," Kenigsberg told me this week from Long Island.
On May 31 of this year, Kenigsberg received a call with bad news from a childhood friend still in Fairfield. His closest pal growing up was in a hospice in the town. And by the way, the friend mentioned, they're building a house on the lot next to his old home.
They're doing what? "I said, 'I own that and I never sold it,'" Kenigsberg recounted this week. "I was shocked."
He took the ferry across the Sound on that same Wednesday afternoon to see his dying friend. Afterward, Kenigsberg stopped by Sky Top Terrace, where the family home on the corner of Sky Top Drive was long since sold but the parcel next door remained in his possession, or so he thought. Over the decades he had watched it morph from a scrubby plot to a thickly wooded mini-forest.
Now he stood eye-to-eye with a cleared, dirt building lot containing a 4-bedroom house, nearly completed but with no siding yet on his parcel at 51 Sky Top Terrace. It had popped up without his knowledge after a land transaction that appears to be an elaborate scam, according to a lawsuit Kenigsberg filed this month in U.S. District Court in Connecticut.
Town records point the way toward the story. On Oct. 18, 2022, Daniel Kenigsberg of Johannesburg, South Africa granted the power of attorney – the right to sign legal documents on his behalf -- to Anthony Monelli, a Trumbull lawyer. That same day nine months ago, a firm known as 51 Sky Top Partners LLC purchased the lot from Kenigsberg, or so the land records show, for $350,000.
By January 24 of this year, a local construction firm affiliated with 51 Sky Top Partners had a building permit in hand. The development was off to the races. And a real estate nightmare, exactly what land use law is designed to prevent, was about to unfold.
The lawsuit, citing Connecticut trade laws, names as defendants Sky Top Partners, which it says is owned by Gina Leto and Greg Bugaj; and Monelli. It claims Kenigsberg "is suffering irreparable damage" and that he "never authorized the sale of his Property to anyone."
It seeks a voiding of the 2022 sale and a jury trial with damages and compensation to Kenigsberg that could reach $2 million, court documents show.
Today the house, 4,000 square feet with five bathrooms and spectacular amenities, is shown in a "contingent" offer for $1,475,000 as "Lot 2, Sky Top Terrace," according to at least two websites, complete with a computer-generated interior tour of the open-floor layout.
"Stunning new construction built on quiet side street by respected local builder," the website chirps. "Great location…Great back yard. Room for playset, kick a soccer ball or a swimming pool."
It could be some family's dream. But those pristine hardwood floors, that painted outdoor patio, might never hold the soft footsteps of children or anyone else.
The lawsuit seeks an order for the defendants "to remove any structures and/or materials from the Property and restore the Property to the condition that it was in prior to Defendants' trespass upon it."
Fairfield Police Lt. Michael Paris confirmed that a criminal probe is underway, in which detectives are attempting to find out who received money from the buyers. "It's still under investigation as of this point," said Paris, the department spokesman. "It's a bank account transfer."
The lawsuit doesn't accuse the defendants of masterminding the alleged fraud and there is no indication that they are targets of the criminal investigation. "It looks like somebody from South Africa reached out to maybe the broker and maybe Attorney Monelli," said Peter M. Nolin of Carmody Torrance Sandak & Hennessey LLP in Stamford, who brought the lawsuit for Kenigsberg.
Still, the civil action in federal court lays blame on the defendants, who, the lawsuit says, "knew or should have known" that a fraud was taking place and that the person purporting to be Kenigsberg was not him. "The Defendants committed their improper acts and/or practices intentionally, with a specific intent to injure the Plaintiff and/or with a reckless disregard for the Plaintiff's rights," the lawsuit alleges.
Monelli declined to comment, citing the litigation. A lawyer for Sky Top Partners did not return calls seeking comment. Neither has filed a response in the case.
Frauds of the sort alleged here are extremely rare, lawyers and public officials say. We've seen examples of contested land transfers filed by parties claiming a competing ownership interest, as happened earlier this year at the Cobb's Mill Inn in Weston.
But impersonation leading to the improper development of vacant land, as alleged in this case? Layers of checks and balances are in place in real estate law and practice.
It's possible we will see it happen more often. Artificial intelligence can make false identities all the easier as the lines blur between real and fake. That's why we're seeing the rise of fraud alerts in land transactions. Traditional title insurance doesn't protect against identity fraud.
"Apparently there are scammers around the country doing this kind of thing," Nolin, the lawyer for Kenigsberg, said this week.
It is possible the alleged scam in this case was highly sophisticated. Nolin and Kenigsberg, in comments to me and in the lawsuit -- which calls it "an obviously forged power-of-attorney to steal real property" -- insist the transaction should never have happened.
"There are a bunch of red flags that should have put him on notice," Nolin said of Monelli, including, Nolin said, that the power of attorney was signed before a notary in the U.S. Consulate in South Africa, "which doesn't make sense."
The 0.45-acre property was listed for sale by Keller Williams Realty for $270,000 in August, 2022, online records show. It sold two months later for $350,000.
The lawsuit does not name Keller Williams or the agent who listed the property, nor the agent for Coldwell Banker, which is listed as the selling agent for Sky Top Partners on that company's website and many others. The agent for Coldwell Banker declined comment pending consent from his client and the agent for Keller Williams did not return a call seeking comment.
One thing seems clear: Daniel Kenigsberg, who has owned the parcel outright since 2011, after his brother died, and jointly since 1991, values the property beyond its financial worth. He paid town taxes on it as a buildable lot for decades, including $37,000 over the last eight years alone, never moving to sell or develop it.
He talks about his father paying $5,000 for the land in 1953 ($5,168.01 to be exact) and about how it has been in just two families for 300 years, a record he intends to extend. In fact, A broker offered Kenigsberg $400,000 for the property, later lowered to $350,000, in the spring of 2022, he told me. He turned it down.
"You know when you go back to your old neighborhood…it still more or less looks the same," he told me. "That was this family's house and that was that family's house."
The new one seemed out of place to him, all the more because in his view it doesn't fit in with the classic postwar, split-level architecture of the neighborhood. "It just struck me as very weird. You have a picture in your mind and then…"
Scientists have revived a worm that was frozen 46,000 years ago — at a time when woolly mammoths, sabre-toothed tigers and giant elks still roamed the Earth.“By looking at and analyzing these animals, we can maybe inform conservation biology, or maybe even develop efforts to protect other species, or at least learn what to do to protect them in these extreme conditions that we have now,” he told CNN.
The roundworm, of a previously unknown species, survived 40 meters (131.2 feet) below the surface in the Siberian permafrost in a dormant state known as cryptobiosis, according to Teymuras Kurzchalia, professor emeritus at the Max Planck Institute of Molecular Cell Biology and Genetics in Dresden and one of the scientists involved in the research.
Organisms in a cryptobiotic state can endure the complete absence of water or oxygen and withstand high temperatures, as well as freezing or extremely salty conditions. They remain in a state “between death and life,” in which their metabolic rates decrease to an undetectable level, Kurzchalia explained.
“One can halt life and then start it from the beginning. This a major finding,” he said, adding that other organisms previously revived from this state had survived for decades rather than millennia.
Five years ago, scientists from the Institute of Physicochemical and Biological Problems in Soil Science in Russia found two roundworm species in the Siberian permafrost.
One of the researchers, Anastasia Shatilovich, revived two of the worms at the institute by simply rehydrating them with water, before taking around 100 worms to labs in Germany for further analysis, transporting them in her pocket.
After thawing the worms, the scientists used radiocarbon analysis of the plant material in the sample to establish that the deposits had not been thawed since between 45,839 and 47,769 years ago.
But still, they didn’t know whether the worm was a known species. Eventually, genetic analysis conducted by scientists in Dresden and Cologne showed that these worms belonged to a novel species, which researchers named Panagrolaimus kolymaenis.
Researchers also found that the P. kolymaenis shared with C. elegans — another organism often used in scientific studies — “a molecular toolkit” that could allow it to survive cryptobiosis. Both organisms produce a sugar called trehalose, possibly enabling them to endure freezing and dehydration.
permafrost climate change siberian crater card
Belching lakes, mystery craters, 'zombie fires': How the climate crisis is transforming the Arctic permafrost
“To see that the same biochemical pathway is used in a species which is 200, 300 million years away, that’s really striking,” said Philipp Schiffer, research group leader of the Institute of Zoology at the University of Cologne and one of the scientists involved in the study. “It means that some processes in evolution are deeply conserved.”
And, Schiffer added, there are other actionable insights which can be gleaned by studying these organisms.