MALDEN, Wash. - After the Malden Post Office was destroyed in the Babbs Road Fire earlier this week, the town's mail service has been relocated to Rosalia.
All mail operations will now be held at the Rosalia Post Office at 511 S. Whitman Ave., Rosalia, Wash. 99170-9998.
The hours of operation at the Rosalia Post Office are 8:00 a.m. - noon and 2:45 p.m. - 4:45 p.m. Monday - Friday and closed on Saturdays.
All mail for Malden will be held at the Rosalia Post Office. Customers are asked to bring photo identification to retrieve their mail.
Future postal operational decisions will be made after consulting with local emergency managers.
