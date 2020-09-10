MALDEN, Wash. - After 80% of Malden, Washington, was destroyed by a wildfire on Labor Day, its namesake city on the opposite side of the country, is offering aid.
The City of Malden, Massachusetts is partnering with the Malden Fire Department to help support victims of the devastating fires that tore through the town that shares its name.
"The scale of this disaster has devastated the community," a post from the city's Facebook page read in part.
A number of fundraising efforts are underway and cash and gift cards are being accepted. All donations will be shipped from Massachusetts to the Malden Lions Club where all the proceeds will go toward helping victims.
