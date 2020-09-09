On Wednesday, DNR officials took a tour with local leaders in Malden. We were walking along with them, and to see the complete destruction of this town first hand really leaves you speechless.
For those who live here, for those who lived through this fire, a state of disbelief
"We had no chance. We had little time," Malden Mayor Chris Ferrell said.
Mayor Ferrell and Commissioner of Lands Hillary Franz walked through the streets of this small town, assessing damage.
"Our local post office, it was one of the older ones that had the caged windows," Mayor Ferrell said. "We had a little bar here, our grocery store. We lost our fire station, we lost our maintenance hall, City Hall, our food pantry and our library all in once fell swoop."
While buildings and history may be gone, thankfully, above all else, there's been no loss of life as amazingly all residents of Malden have been accounted for and are safe.
Mayor ferrell, who told me she was out driving grain truck as it's harvest time down here when the fires came, said her community is resilient and they will rebuild, one brick at a time.
There's obviously been an overwhelming response from the area with people wondering what they can do to help these families who have lost everything. Some donations have already been coming in but Mayor Ferrell and Whitman County Emergency Manager Bill Tensfield said they are talking with charities who might be able to help them handle the flood of donations that will be coming in.
We'll certainly let you know how and where you can help out in the coming days.
