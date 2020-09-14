MALDEN, Wash. -- So many had just moments to pack up what they could and flee their homes when raging fires raced toward the community of Malden. In the panic, so animals were left behind.
"With this disaster, it was so shocking for everyone," said Malden resident Sasha Goheen. "It happened in 15 minutes. It was absolute chaos for days."
And it still is. But Sasha Goheen says she knows, she's one of the lucky ones. Her home was somehow spared as flames swallowed the surrounding land.
"I am unbelievably grateful that was my first thought," she said. "My next immediate thought was ... cats."
Her cats, yes, but her neighbor's too.
In the pure terror of it all, some pets were left behind. Especially outdoor cats who had wandered away. Sasha has spent the days following the devastation looking for survivors.
"When I got there, they came flocking to me," she said of her first return to Malden after the fires. "I am a familiar person for many of them."
She estimates she and her loved ones have taken in about 30 cats so far. They have reunited 10 with their families, but between her home and other family members, they are still playing host to about 20. That includes a kitten found in charred rubble.
"(The kitten) is really improving," she said. "I'm going to take care of any cats who can't reunite with their owners right away. They will be safe here, they will be fed.
And they will be loved. Sasha is willing to help out and take in any pets she comes across for as long as it takes for their owners to figure out what is next. But that's where she needs my help. She needs to find those looking for a lost animal.
"I want it to be a place where we can connect any pet owners with their lost animal in Malden," she said.
If you would like more information on cats that have been found, look up Malden Pets on Facebook. There is more information there as well about the incredible efforts by Sasha and her family to help.
