PUYALLUP, Wash - A man is facing charges for attempting to set a fire in the median of SR-167 and Meridian.
Trooper Ryan Burke with the Washington State Patrol tweeted that the 36-year-old man from Puyallup was caught in the act of trying to start the fire.
A picture from the scene taken by Trooper Burke shows dry grass burning in the median of the road.
The man was quickly arrested and taken to jail.
The Washington State Patrol, the Fife Police Department and the Puyallup Police Department all assisted in making the arrest.
Since Monday more than 50 fires have been started around the state, burning more than 300,000 acres.
As there was no lightning recorded during that period, it is believed that all the fires were human caused.
