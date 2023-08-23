MEDICAL LAKE, Wash – David Fletcher, owner of StoneFox Pet Grooming and Boarding, was born and raised in Medical Lake and says the Gray Fire is something he had never seen before.
"It was pretty crazy. I've never really seen anything like it. Never," said Fletcher.
He says he could tell the fire was coming and knew he was called to action, "as soon as I seen the smoke and I knew it was going through medical aid. I knew we had to do what we had to do."
As soon as he saw the plumes of smoke, he immediately thought of the region's furry residents and knew he had the resources to help, "I knew we had to do what we had to do and so yeah, like kennels open for everybody that lost everything."
Fletcher has already started a donation pile from his own stock, but is leaning on the community to bring it home,
"They can come in during the business hours; they can come in day in day or night if they need to. They can drop off stuff outside. We have donation boxes set up. Also, if we're not here and people need food for the pets. We have a box out there marked for dogs and cats. Go ahead and grab a bag if you need two bags, just grab what you need."
At the end of the day, Fletcher says people in Medical Lake always ban together, "if we don't have each other things are just going to fall apart. And right now everyone's coming together and we're all going to pull we're all gonna pull through this like we all say medical extra, forever."
If you would like to donate, visit StoneFox Pet Grooming and Boarding at 12815 W Medical Lake Road, Spokane, WA 99224.