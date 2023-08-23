MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. - A community meeting will be held for the Gray Fire at 7 p.m. tonight at the Medical Lake High School auditorium. Representatives from local agencies and Northwest Team 7 will be sharing updates about the fire, its impacts, and next steps.
For those unable to attend, a fire information line can be reached at 509-903-5563.
Ahead of the meeting, firefighters will host a fun event to help bring the community together and rally for support and hope. Connect with friends and neighbors impacted by the Gray Fire, explore ways to help out, and enjoy some free food and refreshments while writing cards to inspire hope and uplift spirits.
At 6 p.m., head over to Cela's Creative Learning Acadent on south Lefevre Street for complimentary David's Pizza, plus a live performance by the Spokane County Firefighters Pipes & Drums! T-shirts from Cheney Firefighters Benevolent Fund will be on sale, with all proceeds going directly towards rebuilding and restoration efforts.
If you're unable to attend but would still like to donate to CFBF, you can do so online!
"Let's write a new chapter of hope, healing, and unity for Medical Lake," they said on the event page. "Together, we can restore not only our town but also the unwavering spirit that defines us."