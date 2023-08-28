SPOKANE, Wash. - Two fast-moving fires began on Aug. 18, devastating residents of Medical Lake and those near Elk, forcing mass evacuations as conditions quickly grew perilous. Combined, over 20,000 acres were burned and more than 300 structures lost.
While fire crews worked to stop the spread of the fires and protect nearby homes, two people were found dead inside the fire perimeters—one at Gray Fire in Medical Lake, and one at the Oregon Road Fire in Elk.
The identities of the deceased men have been confirmed by the Spokane County Medical Examiner.
In Medical Lake, 86-year-old Carl Grub was found dead at the corner of Pine Street and west Fancher Road on Aug. 18. The cause and manner of his death have not yet been determined.
In Elk, 49-year-old Alex Brown was found dead on the 16000 block of east Oregon Road on Aug. 20. He died due to smoke inhalation and thermal injuries, and the manner of his death was determined to be an accident.