Monument Hill Fire Evacuations as of 5 a.m. on Sept. 1
Grant County Sheriff's Office

GRANT COUNTY, Wash. - The Monument Hill Fire in Grant County is burning 150 acres and prompting Level 3 evacuations this morning.

EVACUATIONS:

  • Road 13-Northwest from Adams Road North east to Road J.8-Northwest and to the east end of Road 13-Northwest.

