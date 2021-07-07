I-90 eastbound lane closed near Cataldo due to fire
Idaho Transportation Department

IDAHO - Lightning storms rolled through parts of northern and north central Idaho early Wednesday morning, sparking six new wildfires throughout the region.

Here's a breakdown of the new fires crews are facing:

Mission Flats Fire 

Location: Cataldo Mission 

Acreage: 20

Evacuations: None reported.

Units on scene:  Multiple aircraft, equipment and personnel.

More information: No structures threatened. I-90 eastbound reduced to one lane.

Butte Creek Fires

Location: Clearwater

Acreage: 80-100

Evacuations: None reported.

Units on scene: Multiple aircraft, engines and ground resources

More information: No structures threatened. At least 16 fires in the area.

Shovel Creek Fire 

Location: Craig Mountain, near Corral Creek near the Nez Perce and Lewis County border.

Acreage: 90

Evacuations: None reported.

Units on scene: Multiple air resources

More information: High spread potential, some structures threatened.

Hoover Ridge Fire

Location: Near the oxbow of the Salmon River

Acreage: 10

Evacuations: None reported.

Units on scene: Multiple air units.

Ridgewood Fire

Location: 3 miles south and east of Kamiah.

Acreage: 5-10

Evacuations: None reported.

Units on scene: Multiple aircraft, engines and ground resources.

More information: A drone operator forced air units to land, putting multiple homes at risk.

Big Horse Fire

Location: The head of Big Horse Canyon near Kooskia.

Acreage: 50

Evacuations: None reported.

Units on scene: Multiple aircraft, engines and ground resources.

More information: Homes threatened.

