IDAHO - Lightning storms rolled through parts of northern and north central Idaho early Wednesday morning, sparking six new wildfires throughout the region.
Here's a breakdown of the new fires crews are facing:
Mission Flats Fire
Location: Cataldo Mission
Acreage: 20
Evacuations: None reported.
Units on scene: Multiple aircraft, equipment and personnel.
More information: No structures threatened. I-90 eastbound reduced to one lane.
Butte Creek Fires
Location: Clearwater
Acreage: 80-100
Evacuations: None reported.
Units on scene: Multiple aircraft, engines and ground resources
More information: No structures threatened. At least 16 fires in the area.
Shovel Creek Fire
Location: Craig Mountain, near Corral Creek near the Nez Perce and Lewis County border.
Acreage: 90
Evacuations: None reported.
Units on scene: Multiple air resources
More information: High spread potential, some structures threatened.
Hoover Ridge Fire
Location: Near the oxbow of the Salmon River
Acreage: 10
Evacuations: None reported.
Units on scene: Multiple air units.
Ridgewood Fire
Location: 3 miles south and east of Kamiah.
Acreage: 5-10
Evacuations: None reported.
Units on scene: Multiple aircraft, engines and ground resources.
More information: A drone operator forced air units to land, putting multiple homes at risk.
Big Horse Fire
Location: The head of Big Horse Canyon near Kooskia.
Acreage: 50
Evacuations: None reported.
Units on scene: Multiple aircraft, engines and ground resources.
More information: Homes threatened.