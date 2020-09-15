SEATTLE - According to Harborview Medical Center, the Renton couple who lost their 1-year-old child and unborn child in the Cold Springs Fire remain in serious condition in the ICU.
Jake and Jamie Hyland suffered burns across much of their bodies as they fought to escape the flames in Okanogan, WA while visiting property they'd recently inherited.
An update on the family's Go Fund Me page says they are continuing to heal, suffering ups and downs but moving in the right direction.
Their GoFundMe page has raised more than a quarter-million dollars in about a week.
