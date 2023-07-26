Fire season is in full swing in and around the state of Washington. We are currently seeing more fires on the westside of the state earlier in the season. This is hard for fire crews, especially when we are at the beginning of our fire season.
On Tuesday, July 25, Commissioner of Public Lands, Hilary Franz, and Wildland Fire Meteorologist, Matthew Dehr, updated the public on the latest information regarding active wildfires in Washington and provided an outlook on upcoming fire conditions.
With drought conditions expected to get worse over the coming weeks and a forecast model that shows the potential for a heat wave in early August, tells us that we are not out of the woods. Fire season is still here and the hot dry landscape fueled by the high winds has created challenging conditions for fighting these fires.
Franz revealed that about 80,000 acres have been burned to date this year. The biggest fire being the Newell Road Fire, which has burned almost 60,000 acres.
The Newell Road Fire started July 21 and sparked quickly. It is burning through tall grass, brush and timber, also threatening farms, livestock and crops.
But this isn't the only fire burning in the state. The Consalus Fire, 10 miles west of Coolin, Idaho, in Pend Oreille County, has burned 475 acres with 40% containment.
A lightning strike on June 30 was the cause of the fire. The high winds have made it hard for firefighters to fully contain the perimeter of the fire. But, crews are continuing to demobilize heavy equipment.
On July 24, the Wawawai Fire located five miles west of Pullman started around 9:02 p.m. It has grown and burned about 526 acres and has not been contained.
It is burning along tall grass and crop lands. Fire crews are continuing to construct containment lines around the fire.
“Conditions in our state over the last week have been some of the worst we’ve experienced this year,” Commissioner Franz said. “We saw how quickly the Newell Road Fire surged across more than 80 square miles in Klickitat County, and we’ve yet to reach the peak of fire season here in Washington.”
Fortunately, fire crews have been reported to be more prepared than they have ever been. Their goal is to keep 90% of fires below 10 acres. They have taken steps to make sure they have more resources available on the ground and in the air to do that.
About 80% of the fires that have started are caused by humans. As we approach the most challenging part of fire season, the Department of Natural Resources are urging people to do their part and support the firefighters by being one less spark out on the landscape.