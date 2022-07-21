Multiple agencies respond to fully-engulfed house fire in Clarkston

CLARKSTON, Wash. - Asotin County Fire District #1 (ACFD) was dispatched to "explosions" and a house fire on Crestview drive in Clarkston on Wednesday.
When they arrived on scene, they found a home engulfed in flames and a grass fire threatening another home and several outbuildings.
According to ACFD, one person living in the home received non-life threatening burns and was transported to the hospital.
The fire was contained to the home and no other structures were damaged.
Crews from Lewiston, Clarkston, Clearwater Paper and two Washington State Department of Natural Resource wildland teams helped attack the fire.
ACFD Chief Noel Hardin said with temperatures over 100 degrees, it's imperative to get a lot of firefighters on scene since they can't last long in the heat. Hardin said several firefighters were treated for heat-related issues.
An investigation into how the fire was started is underway.