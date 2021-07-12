UPDATE: JULY 12 AT 11:30 PM
According to Okanogan County Emergency Management, both directions of Highway 155 is closed in both directions from milepost 41 (four miles south of Nespelem) to milepost 80 (Omak) due to fire activity.
Traffic is currently being detoured to Columbia River road.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
OKANOGAN COUNTY, WA- Multiple fires burning in Okanogan County are forcing level three evacuations throughout the area.
Officials say that three fires are burning near Nespelem, Buffalo Lake, Agency and Cash Creek.
Level Three evacuations, meaning get out immediately, have been issued for Nespelem and the surrounding areas.
State Route 155 is currently open, and shelter for evacuees is being set up in Coulee Dam.
This is a developing story and will be updated with additional information.